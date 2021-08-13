It's been not even a week since the launch of Bigg Boss OTT and things are already heating up inside the house. In episode four of the reality show, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty get into an argument. The fight did not end there as Singh was pissed with her high-profile attitude. Later, in chit-chat with Urfi Javed, Akshara also age-shamed Shamita. She addressed Shamita as maasi or aunt.

Akshara's Latest Fight:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)