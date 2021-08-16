Bigg Boss OTT saw its first Sunday Ka Vaar yesterday (August 16). While host Karan Johar did a fantastic job of schooling the inmates, his support for Shamita Shetty has irked netizens. To give you a brief, KJO lauded Shamita for being constant throughout the first week, whereas on the other hand, he slammed Divya Agarwal for back bitching about Shamita and more. Well, this has not gone down well with the Twitterati and they've tagged Karan Johar as biased. Check out the reactions below.

Okay!

#DivyaAgarwal, really needed some class but The way he was targeting and accusing in each and every matter is not needed Blaming #DivyaAgarwal and fully supporting #ShamitaShetty is not right . If she doesn't like Shamita's advice then it is her choice not to accept — Ujnam(Jasmin fan)🇳🇵🤍 (@Jass57855608) August 16, 2021

Hmm

Wtf #KaranJohar . Y r u supporting #ShamitaShetty ? If #DivyaAgrawal bitching about shamita then shamita also bitching with neha about divya . How KJO said that only divya bitching . Biased host karan johar #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss15OTT #BiggBossOTTlive #VootSelect — Rakesh Choudhary (@RakeshC42894501) August 16, 2021

Makers, Are You Listening?

Kjo hurricane? Kjo biased host 😶 #ShamitaShetty and #NehaBhasin were earlier trying to corner #Moose Now they are trying to do the same with #DivyaAgrawal Aur Kjo ko ye amazing dikhe. Wtf. — Neha (@nehaishereyo) August 16, 2021

Ghosh!

#chutiyajohar just came to attack and bully one person he cannot do that did no one tell him that this is not Bollywood this is BIGG BOSS idhar bhai nepotism bhai Tina pyaar haiSS le lite tho winner announce kar do use stop bashing #DivyaAgarwal and turning everyone against her — jasly (@AlynJas) August 16, 2021

Umm Hmm!

I really want to know what #ShamitaShetty Did on the show for which she is appreciated https://t.co/z1hhy0VB4J — Harshuuuu (@Harshit04992167) August 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)