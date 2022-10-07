Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is all set to premiere on October 9 this year on Vijay Television. Kamal Haasan returns as the host of the controversial show with new contestants. Now, ahead of the show's release, inside pics of the Bigg Boss house are all over the internet. From swimming pool to bedroom, here's a sneak-peek of the vibrant BB Tamil house. Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Arav, Riythvika, Mugen Rao – Here’s Looking at Winners of Previous Seasons and the Prize Money They Won!

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)