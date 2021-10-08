Call My Agent: Bollywood is the Indian adaptation of French series Dix Pour Cent. The makers of Call My Agent: Bollywood have released the trailer of the series and it brings to us the four coolest, smartest and quirkiest talent agents – Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan – who are trying to save their sinking agency. These ‘star makers’ should be called ‘legends’ like the tagline of the series says, ‘agent mat bula, bula inko legend’. Directed by Shaad Ali, this series will also feature of an array of B-town stars in cameos such as Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, among others.

Watch The Trailer Of Call My Agent – Bollywood Below:

