Chainsaw Man is a manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The manga series will be getting a highly anticipated anime adaptation which will premiere on the famous anime streaming service Crunchyroll on October 11. The producers have said they will stick to the manga and not soften any of the gore. Chainsaw Man Trailer: Anime Adaptation Based on the Manga Series by Tatsuki Fujimoto To Release in October!

Watch Trailer Here:

The new trailer for ‘CHAINSAW MAN’ has been released. The series premieres on October 11 on Crunchyroll. pic.twitter.com/AGzlQ1HOx1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 19, 2022

It's Coming!

‘CHAINSAW MAN’ will be 12 episodes long and premiere on October 11 on Crunchyroll. pic.twitter.com/lwsyBVQ9NR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 19, 2022

