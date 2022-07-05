Chainsaw Man is a popular Manga series that is being adapted into an anime. It focuses on Denji who gets brutally murdered by criminals he worked for and his pet, Pochita, gives him another chance at life through a pact. With this pact he is also able to transform into a creature with chainsaws on his head and arms. The producers of the show revealed they don't plan on censoring any violence from the Manga and will keep it authentic. One Punch Man Anime Series To Get Live Action Film Adaptation, Justin Lin Set To Direct.

