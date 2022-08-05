The anime is based on the Japanese manga series by author Tatsuki Fujimoto who is famous for Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man. The producers of the highly anticipated anime had shared that they will not be taming any of the gore and violence from the manga and will keep it authentic. A new trailer for Chainsaw Man has been released and it seems the producers kept their word and have found a way to make even bloodshed look sensational. Chainsaw Man: Manga Series To Get Anime Adaptation, Producers Say They Are Not 'Censoring Anything’ and Remain ‘True to the Source Material’.

Watch Trailer Here:

The new trailer for ‘CHAINSAW MAN’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/m1c3xVoAwi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 5, 2022

