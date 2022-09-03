It's spoiler alert time! Fans of Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya are in for a treat next week as the show is entering a new phase, marking its lead pair, Aditya (Karan Wahi) and Ginny (Niyati Fatnani)’s love story. The show completed its 50th episode on September 3, Saturday and the Channa Mereya makers are in a mood to give fans of GiTya the much-needed dose of romance. The regular viewers would know that Aditya and Ginny are married, though not in an ideal fashion (bride swap *cough**cough*). However, they seem to be warming up to each other following the expose of the vamp in the form of Sam/Simranpreet. Now, if the behind-the-scenes photos and precap video are to go by, the good-looking pair will be celebrating their first wedding night, aka suhag raat. However, the precap and BTS videos showed Aditya opting to sleep on the sofa while Ginny took the bed. In fact, Ginny is also seen asking a much surprised Aditya about the future of their relationship. Nevertheless, fans look forward to the coming episodes next week. Channa Mereya: Aditya and Ginni Look Elegant Twinning in Black, #GiTya Fans Love Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani’s Glam Avatars!

Channa Mereya Precap Is *Chef's Kiss*

They Look So Cute Together

THE PRECAPPPPP IM SCREAMINGGGG AHHHHHHH😭😭😭😭 So like Aditya says thank you, and also offers to sleep on the floor so that she can have the bed🤧🤧#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/sEwEAzsWgn — 𝐏 𝐫 𝐢 𝐲 𝐚 (@xxgoldenroses) September 3, 2022

More Pics of Aditya and Ginny

Look at her😭😭😭 ahh she’s looking do beautiful ahh🥺🥺 and that smileeeee ahh finally we will be able so gityaa 😭❤️ #ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/5JYVLxYyQ1 — 🥀 (@notsakshihere) September 3, 2022

Ginny Helping Aditya Sleep

Omggg!!!! The upcoming #GiTya scene..#ChannaMereya Kal hi de do yaar... Monday tak wait kese hoga pic.twitter.com/H3dEM0UUwY — Arti (@aartii192) September 3, 2022

Red and White, Such a Lovely Combo

Adorbs

Adi: "Ginni wo.. jo bhi hua wo.." Ginni: "Welcome hai ji..jo thankyou galay ma atka hai na wo saaf saaf dikh raha hai.." 😂 Adi: "Wohi.. Thankyou!" ☺️ Awww kitne pyaaare han ye dono!! 🥰😘💞 Next week the #Gitya Romance will begin officially!! Can't Wait!! 😍💃💖 #ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/CVV4KJLSI1 — Shizray (@Shizray22) September 3, 2022

Cute

He's thinking sleeping arrangements and she's thinking how to get out of this situation arrangement 😂 The next track should be interesting and what a pleasant surprise in the precap. No BTS or anything.#ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/CbeUdiEJcK — sonia (@tvfanbetter) September 3, 2022

BTS of Coming Channa Mereya Episode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)