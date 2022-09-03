It's spoiler alert time! Fans of Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya are in for a treat next week as the show is entering a new phase, marking its lead pair, Aditya (Karan Wahi) and Ginny (Niyati Fatnani)’s love story. The show completed its 50th episode on September 3, Saturday and the Channa Mereya makers are in a mood to give fans of GiTya the much-needed dose of romance. The regular viewers would know that Aditya and Ginny are married, though not in an ideal fashion (bride swap *cough**cough*). However, they seem to be warming up to each other following the expose of the vamp in the form of Sam/Simranpreet. Now, if the behind-the-scenes photos and precap video are to go by, the good-looking pair will be celebrating their first wedding night, aka suhag raat. However, the precap and BTS videos showed Aditya opting to sleep on the sofa while Ginny took the bed. In fact, Ginny is also seen asking a much surprised Aditya about the future of their relationship. Nevertheless, fans look forward to the coming episodes next week. Channa Mereya: Aditya and Ginni Look Elegant Twinning in Black, #GiTya Fans Love Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani’s Glam Avatars!

Channa Mereya Precap Is *Chef's Kiss*

They Look So Cute Together

More Pics of Aditya and Ginny

Ginny Helping Aditya Sleep

Red and White, Such a Lovely Combo

Adorbs

Cute

BTS of Coming Channa Mereya Episode

