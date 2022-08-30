Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani-starrer Channa Mereya serial is one of the most talked-about shows on Twitter. And the buzz has increased significantly post the wedding of their characters, Aditya and Ginny. Despite the daily soap following the “enemies-to-lover” trope, the sizzling chemistry between the lead couple keeps the audiences glued to the screen. In the ongoing track, Aditya and Ginny are set to attend a gala dinner, hosted by the former’s family as a part of their wedding reception. And for this segment, the good-looking couple has dressed to the nines. Karan and Niyati look elegant as they twin in black much to the happiness of their fandom, who address the reel couple as ‘GiTya.’ Here’s a look at some of the photos of Aditya and Ginny from Channa Mereya coming episodes. Channa Mereya: #GiTya Fans Unhappy With Taiji Slapping Ginny Scenes in Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani Daily Soap.

Actor Karan Wahi Shares Photo on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

GiTya Fans Took To Twitter Share More Photos, With Their Own POVs

Pov - Mr and Mrs Aditya Raj Singh giving their pose for a business magazine After launching their new 5 star hotel🔥 The power couple... #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/N3rv3yGS9T — ❥Anaya. (@a_pretty_soul) August 29, 2022

Cute Couple

Much Love to Aditya and Ginni

Fans Are in Love With GiTya Couple

They're looking too good yaar niyatifatani I love her in nazar as pia and #ChannaMereya she's doing a fab job and #KaranWahi he's rockstar as always 🔥🔥🔥 lovely chemistry they deserves more trp 🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🥺 pic.twitter.com/yEgDLm0cuW — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) August 30, 2022

