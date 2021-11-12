Cobalt Blue trailer is out! The movie is about two siblings who fall in love with a same young man, who lives on rent at their Pune home. The Netflix's original flick unveils themes like family, sexuality and society. The movie is based on Sachin Kundalkar’s best selling novel of 2006. The flick stars Prateik Babbar, Anjali Sivaraman and Neelay Mehendale in lead role.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)