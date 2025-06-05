After making their union official, newlyweds Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are now ready to share their real-life chemistry on screen. The couple will soon be seen together in the upcoming non-fiction television show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which promises to blend emotions, drama, and romance rooted in their real bond. Hina Khan Wedding Photos: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Hina Khan Gets Married to Rocky Jaiswal, Actress Says, 'Our Union Is Forever Sealed in Love' (See Post).

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s Love Journey

Hina and Rocky first met on the sets of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played the lead role of Akshara, while Rocky was the supervising producer. Though everything had started well, both couples kept their love lives secret for a very long period.

Hina eventually introduced Rocky as her best friend in a social media post. Later, Rocky’s appearance on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and his visit during Hina’s Bigg Boss 11 stint hinted at their strong bond.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal Shared Wedding Pictures - See Post

The couple made their relationship official on Wednesday by posting a series of heartfelt photos on Instagram. The images included intimate moments of them embracing, close-up shots of Mehendi, and them signing their marriage documents.

They captioned the post, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.” Who Is Rocky Jaiswal? All About Hina Khan’s Producer Husband Whom She Dated for 13 Years Before Marriage.

Hina wore the handloom saree in opal green by designer Manish Malhotra with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. It has a light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framing the drape with quiet intricacy.

The saree has her and her husband’s names delicately embroidered, which serves as a personal note stitched into tradition. Imperial heirlooms complement the look. Rocky wore our signature kurta.

‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ Coming Soon

Their upcoming show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, will air on Colors channel. With the couple’s genuine bond and shared history, viewers can expect a blend of authenticity and entertainment in this unique non-fiction format.

