According to Variety, Disney+ is reportedly developing a new series based on Daredevil. The Man Without Fear is set to return to the small screen as it's also being reported that Matt Corman and Chris Ord will be writing and executive producing the series. This comes after Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye. The duo are rumoured to appear in Echo as well. Daredevil: Reboot of Charlie Cox's Series to Be in Development at Marvel Studios - Reports.

