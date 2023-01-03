Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a cute picture and revealed the name of their second daughter, who was born on November 11, 2022. The couple named their baby girl as Divisha, which means ‘Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga’. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Blessed With Second Child, Couple Welcomes a Baby Girl.

Introducing Divisha Choudhary

