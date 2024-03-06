Ishara TV has released the promo for the Mahaspatah special episode of Santoshi Maa. It shows Santoshi’s husband Dhairya, played by Ayaz Ahmed, mistreating everyone from family members to house helpers. Devi Poulomi (Debina Bonnerjee) is shown enjoying the unexpected change in Dhairya's behaviour. Meanwhile, Maa Santoshi (Gracy Singh) decides to guide Dhairya back onto the right path and support her devoted follower Santoshi (Ratan Raajputh) as always. What will unfold next in the show? Tune in to Santoshi Maa on Ishara TV to discover! Dinesh Mehta Takes Break from Negative Characters to Play Lord Shiva for &TV Show.

Watch Santoshi Maa Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISHARA CHANNEL (@isharachannel)

