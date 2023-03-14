Netflix India dropped a super surprise for fans today by renewing five of its popular show. Right from Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey-starrer The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, She, Kota Factory, Mismatched to Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime, all shows have been renewed for season 3. However, they've kept the release dates of these series under wraps. Check out the announcement video below. Bridgerton Season 3: Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne Bows Out of Netflix's Period Drama Series.

Netflix India Renews Its Popular Shows:

It's time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season! A whole lot of twists, crime, drama and shway shway is coming our way 🥳 pic.twitter.com/DrEV6uLIcO — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)