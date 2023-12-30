TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is ringing in the New Year with some magical family time! He's currently enjoying a fun-filled vacation in Hong Kong with his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn. Dhoopar, best known for his role in Kundali Bhagya, shared a series of adorable photos on his Instagram that capture their joyous moments at Disneyland .From indulging in delicious ice cream treat to striking goofy poses for selfies, the Dhoopars radiate pure happiness as they explore the enchanting theme park. Dheeraj Dhoopar Is True Style Icon; Check Out Pics of Tatlubaaz Star That Scream Fashion Goals!

Dheeraj Dhoopar With Fam in Disneyland:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

