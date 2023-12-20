Dheeraj Dhoopar, the renowned television actor, has turned a year older today. Besides being showered with wishes from friends and colleagues, the handsome hunk has received the sweetest birthday wish from his wifey, Vinny Arora Dhoopar. She took to Instagram to share a series of candid monochrome pics with the caption that was the lyrics of the song “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai”. Check out Vinny’s love-filled post below for her hubby Dheeraj: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Wife Vinny Arora Share First Pics of Their Newborn Baby Boy!

Vinny Arora Dhoopar’s Birthday Post For Dheeraj Dhoopar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

