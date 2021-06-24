The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are back to the bay after wrapping up the latest season in Cape Town. Since then, who's the winner of KKK 11 has been a hot topic of discussion on the internet? And well, now Rakhi Sawant accidentally revealed Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's winner name. Yes, that's right.

As while discussing about KKK, when the paps asked Rakhi about Arjun Bijlani, the Bigg Boss 14 fame was quick to add, “Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na? Ha, wohi jeeta hai.” Haha, this woman is fun. We hope she is kidding!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

