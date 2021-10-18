Diet Sabya is back with a bang! This time the anonymous page has slammed the set designer of Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 15. The popular fashion police gave a reality check by flashing a 'gandi copy' by Bigg Boss 15 set designers after they copied the very famous pink flamingo artwork created by Matthew Mazzotta at Tampa International Airport in Florida. FYI, the interior of BB 15 is done by none other than Omung Kumar.

Diet Sabya Slams Bigg Boss 15 Set Designers:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)