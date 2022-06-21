Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's blissful marital relationship can give major couple goals for the younger generation. Their relationship has always been the talk of the town and it seems that the couple has aced to maintain their conjugal bliss with each passing day. Recently, the couple was spotted amid a crowd full of fans, where Dipika is seen atop a vehicle celebrating husband Shoaib's special birthday with a cake. It was her idea to give a surprise birthday celebration to her husband, and it looks to be one fun party. Bigg Boss 12: Shoaib Ibrahim Carries Wife Dipika Kakar in His Arms Post Her Win – Watch Cute Video.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

