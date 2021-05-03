Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya will soon be seen on Colors TV's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. And for the same, the singer will be living anytime soon to Cape Town for the shooting. But before Rahul leaves the city, his girlfriend Disha Parmar gifted him a Gucci watch worth $960 (around Rs 71,220).

Check Out The Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

