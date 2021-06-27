Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on television; However, Disha Vakani’s aka Dayaben's absence from the serial has been in the news for quite a long time. Amid this, recently it was speculated that Divyanka Tripathi has been approached for the show and will be the next Daya.

However, seems like that's not the case, as Tripathi while speaking to ETimes TV debunked the rumours and said, "It's a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don’t think I’ll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge.”

Divyanka Tripathi:

