Indian public service broadcaster, Doordarshan, is celebrating its 62nd Foundation Day on September 15, 2021. It was established on September 15, 1959. The starting of Doordarshan marked the emergence of new era in the Indian television space. On the occasion of its foundation day, the network has asked the people to share their meteorites with the channel with #MemoriesWithDD. Doordarshan Turns 62! Wagle Ki Duniya, Jungle Book, Hum Log - 9 Popular TV Shows And Where To Watch Them.

Doordarshan Celebrates Its 62nd Foundation Day:

#Doordarshan is celebrating its 62nd foundation day today. Please share your memories with #Doordarshan and celebrate with us using the hashtag #MemoriesWithDD pic.twitter.com/BCBLQBg4sk — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) September 15, 2021

To mark this day, Prasar Bharati has shared a QR Code that can be scanned to view the 'most-watched' videos of the network. Check details here:

Doordarshan is celebrating 62 Glorious Years of Public Service today! On this day in 1959, India's Public Service Broadcaster was launched in N.Delhi#DoordarshanDay Celebrating the occasion, we bring to you some of our most-watched videos. Scan the QR code & watch the videos! pic.twitter.com/t7HTI1kumz — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) September 15, 2021

