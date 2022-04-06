Daredevil fans are in for a treat as it seems like their favourite characters are going to return to the screen pretty soon. According to a costume designer set to work on Echo, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio were listed as cast members on her resume. If true, then we can expect Daredevil and Kingpin to share the screen quite soon.

Check Out The Thread Below:

Kingpin and Daredevil will reportedly appear in #Echo pic.twitter.com/fOl4c4SO0G— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)