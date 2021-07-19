We live in the 21st century, but do we treat a girl child equally? Esha Deol is making her comeback to the screens after a hiatus with Ek Duaa. Going by the trailer of the film, this one is a powerful story of a mother fighting for her daughter's rights. The movie is set to release on Voot Select on July 26.

Watch Video:

Abida struggles to amplify the voice and the right to equal love for her daughter Duaa in a family that shuns the girl child. Watch @Esha_Deol in #EkDuaa at the #VootSelectFilmFest, premiering 26th July only on #VootSelect.@ramkamal @venkysuttara @amppvtltd @Panorama_SL pic.twitter.com/Nv7GUJo1c0 — Voot Select (@VootSelect) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)