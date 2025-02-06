YouTuber Elvish Yadav has subtly confirmed his romantic relationship on Laughter Chefs 2. When asked about his relationship status, Elvish hinted that he already has a "partner." In the promo, host Bharti Singh teases Elvish about Valentine's month, asking if he'd ever "broken hearts" or had someone capture his heart. Elvish responds to it by stating his belief in having one true partner, sharing that he already has someone special. "Ek samay pe bhi ek hone chahiye aur ek life mein bhi ek hi baar hone chahiye. Ek partner hai mere pass," Elvish says. His revelation leads to cheers from fellow contestants, though Elvish remains tight-lipped, blushing without revealing the identity of his partner. In 2023, rumours about Elvish dating Kriti Mehra surfaced, but he denied them. ‘Saare Ch***ye Hai’: Old Video of Elvish Yadav, MTV ‘Roadies: Double Cross’ Gang Leader Criticising Rannvijay Singha’s Youth Reality Show Resurfaces Online – WATCH.

Is Elvish Yadav in a Relationship? - Watch Video

Did Elvish Yadav confirm being in a relationship? 🤩pic.twitter.com/RJGH8aog0e — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)