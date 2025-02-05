The latest season of MTV Roadies, titled Roadies: Double Cross, premiered on January 11, 2025. The 20th season of the popular youth show marked the return of host Rannvijay Singha along with gang leader Neha Dhupia. Alongside the Chup Chup Ke actress, Roadies XX features Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Elvish Yadav as gang leaders. While Prince, Neha and Rhea have already been a part of the show before, this season marked the debut of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav as the gang leader. While things were going pretty well, an old video of the popular YouTuber calling out the show and its judges has surfaced online. Prince Narula vs Elvish Yadav: Gang Leaders Clash in Heated Showdown on ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav’s Trolls ‘MTV Roadies’ in Old Video

Before making it big in reality TV, Elvish Yadav was popular for his roast videos on YouTube, where he used to speak about diverse topics. A recently surfaced video shows the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner lashing out at MTV Roadies. In the clip, Elvish not only targets the show and its gang leaders but also warns his fans and followers to stay away from it. In the video, he could be heard saying, "Waise to ye Roadies me jitne judge baithe hai, saare ch***ye hai. Aise cheez dekhna chod do, apne mind ko strong banao, society pe bohot zyada difference padta hai in cheezo ka." (All judges of Roadies are stupid. Stop watching such shows because it creates a huge difference in the society).

Elvish Yadav Lashes Out at ‘MTV Roadies’ in Old Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshit kapoor (@epicbollywood.in)

Now that Elvish himself is one of the gang leaders on Roadies XX, it is clear that his views regarding the youth-based show have changed drastically over the years. After watching the clip, fans of the show are sure to call out the double standards of the popular internet personality until he offers a clarification regarding the same. YouTuber Elvish Yadav Takes Jibe at Karan Johar Over ‘Groupism’ and ‘Bias’ in Bollywood on His Podcast (Watch Viral Video).

Elvish Yadav on MTV ‘Roadies: Double Cross’

Saste deals not allowed, kyuki talent hai heavyweight! Kiski hogi final bid? 🤔⚡ Watch the entire episode only on Jio cinema! #HeroKarizma MTV Roadies Double Cross Co-powered by #AvvatarSportsNutrition and #POCOX7, every Sat-Sun at 7 PM only on @MTVIndia and @JioCinema.… pic.twitter.com/gybqkrJoYI — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 2, 2025

Tune in to MTV Roadies: Double Cross every Saturday and Sunday on the MTV channel at 7 PM IST. You can also stream the show on the JioCinema app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).