Elvish Yadav was quizzed by cops. According to reports, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was taken into custody by Kota Police in Rajasthan for questioning with regards to his ongoing case. Later, he was released by the police. For the unaware, the YouTuber has been booked by Noida Police for using snake venom at rave parties. However, Yadav had issued clarification denying all the charges and assuring cooperation with the UP Police. 'He Should be Immediately Arrested': BJP MP Maneka Gandhi Alleges Elvish Yadav of Selling Snake Venom Amid FIR Against Social Media Influencer (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Taken for Custody:

