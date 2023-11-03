Social media star and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is in hot water after the Noida police filed a formal complaint against him for allegedly throwing rave parties with snake venom. After Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer with the People For Animals (PFA) group, submitted a complaint accusing Elvish and other YouTubers of filming videos and reels with snakes and venom at Noida-NCR farmhouses, the police sprang into action and filed an FIR against several people including Yadav, while also detaining five persons on November 3. Amid the snake venom row, BJP MP and founder of People for Animals (PFA), Maneka Gandhi said, “He (Elvish Yadav) should be arrested immediately. This is a grade-I crime - that means seven years in jail. PFA laid a trap and caught these people. He uses endangered species of snakes in his videos. Later, we got to know that he sells snake venom in Noida and Gurugram.” Elvish Yadav Accused of Organising Rave Party, FIR Registered Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Includes Allegations of Smuggling Venomous Snakes Inside the Bash – Reports.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi Alleges Elvish Yadav of Selling Snake Venom

Uttar Pradesh Police registers FIR against YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties BJP MP and founder of People for Animals (PFA), Maneka Gandhi says, "He should be arrested immediately. This is a grade-I crime - that means… pic.twitter.com/26qX6gciG3 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)