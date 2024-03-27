Elvish Yadav Connects His Jail-Time to Munawar Faruqui’s Hookah Parlour Raid Case, His New Post Hints at Ominous Misfortune for Bigg Boss Winners

Shortly after Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was detained by the police at a Hookah Parlour raid in Mumbai, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav took to his social media to react to it. Check out the post here!

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 27, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui was detained on March 26 night after Mumbai Police raided a Hookah parlour in the Fort area of Mumbai. The comedian was later released after questioning. 14 people who were detained smoking at the Hookah parlour were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. All the accused were later released after questioning. Amid this, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was recently granted bail in snake venom and Sagar Thakur assault case, took a playful dig at Munawar Faruqui. Sharing a tweet on his X (previously Twitter) handle, Elvish wrote, "Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya" Munawar Faruqui Detained: Mumbai Police Detain Bigg Boss 17 Winner, 13 Others After Conducting Late-Night Raid at Hookah Parlour in Fort Area, All Released After Questioning.

Check Out Elvish Yadav’s X Post Here:

Tags:
Elvish Yadav Elvish Yadav X Post Fort Area Hookah parlour Live Breaking News Headlines Mumbai Police Munawar Faruqui Munawar Faruqui Detained
