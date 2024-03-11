The Elvish Yadav-Maxtern controversy finally concluded on March 10. If there's one man who needs to be thanked, it would be Rajat Dalal. Soon after things resolved between the two, many photos and videos of Elvish and Sagar surfaced online. In a recent video surfacing online, Elvish could be seen speaking with Sagar's parents. Maxtern's parents confirmed that there are no issues between them and that whatever happened in the past, both are our kids. Elvish Yadav-Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Controversy Solved by Rajat Dalal on Insta Live – Watch VIRAL Video Here!.

Elvish Yadav With Maxtern’s Parents:

#ElvishYadav with #Maxtern's father and mother. Family is super happy and dono bhai sath me rahegepic.twitter.com/J8M2CK2Y8N — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)