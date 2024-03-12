During the recent controversy between Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora defended Elvish on her social media. This also resulted in her followers being called 'Anjalians' supporting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. After the controversy ended, Anjali Arora posted a tweet crediting her fans. This resulted in fans trolling both Anjali and her fans. Elvish Yadav reacted to the same on his vlog that dropped on March 12. In his vlog, Elvish Yadav playfully teased Anjali Arora, urging fans not to troll her and her fans because she supported him during a particular controversy. Elvish Yadav Faces Accusations of Issuing Death Threats to Animal Activist Sourabh Gupta – Reports.

Check Out Elvish Yadav’s YouTube Video Here:

