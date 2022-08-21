It was on August 20, 2022 that actress Esha Kansara turned a year older. Esha was in for a surprise birthday party at home right at midnight. The actress had a fun-filled birthday celebration with her close friends and her fiancé Siddharth Amit Bhavsar. This was Esha's first birthday after her engagement and Siddharth didn’t miss any chance to make the moment special for her. The birthday girl was flooded with warm wishes from fans, including industry friends and family. The actress decided to spend her birthday eve with her closest pals and her love Siddharth. It clearly looked like everyone had a great time at Esha's birthday party. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: After Rubina Dilaik, Maddam Sir Actress Esha Kansara Comes on Board for Colors’ Dance Reality Show? (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Kansara (@esharkansara)

