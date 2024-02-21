Ewen MacIntosh, famous for his role as Keith Bishop in the British version of the TV series The Office, passed away at the age of 50. JustRight Management and friend Ed Scott confirmed his death, with the management releasing a statement thanking supporters and Willow Green Care Home. Ricky Gervais, director of The Office, paid tribute on social media, calling MacIntosh a comedy genius and an absolute original. Greg Daniel’s ‘The Office’ Reboot in the Works As Writers Strike Ends - Reports.

Ewen MacIntosh Dies at 50

‘The Office’ actor, Ewen MacIntosh, has passed away aged 50. Thoughts are with the family. pic.twitter.com/UzAAfw6wuV — Pubity (@pubity) February 21, 2024

Ricky Gervais Pays Tribute To Ewen MacIntosh

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

