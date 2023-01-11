Farzi is the upcoming Amazon Prime series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead along with Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The trailer of Farzi will be released on January 13 and the makers have shared the announcement with a ‘Farzi Shahid’ and it’s hilarious. You’ll see how Shahid interrupts the ‘Farzi’ shoot of the thriller’s trailer and how he reacts seeing ‘Farzi Shahid’. Farzi: Shahid Kapoor Shares a Glimpse of His OTT Debut With Amazon Prime’s Next Project! (Watch Video).

Farzi Trailer Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

