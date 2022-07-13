Fauda Season 4 debuts today (July 13) on Yes TV and ahead of this launch actors Lior Raz and Lucy Ayoub graced the thriller show's premiere. Avi Issacharoff, Raz’s co-creator on the series, recalled, “Eleven years ago, when we started going around to all the studios and getting told no by everyone, we never thought we would get a first season, let alone a fourth.” For Indian audiences, Fauda Season 4 will be coming on Netflix and an Indian release date of the Israeli spy drama will be announced soon. Tanaav: Fauda’s Indian Remake Set in the Backdrop of Kashmir From Director Sudhir Mishra Lands at Sony LIV.

Check Out Jerusalem Post's Article Below:

What happens in Fauda season 4? @HannahBrown972 went to the show's premiere to interrogate the cast >>>#Fauda | #Israel https://t.co/C36gzguMhr — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 12, 2022

