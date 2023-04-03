Tom Holland is back with another film. No, not a Spider-Man look but the young actor will be seen in The Crowded Room. The drama series starring Holland in his first lead television role, will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9. Apart from Holland, actors Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum will be playing key roles the series and it is helmed by Akiva Goldsman. Emmy Rossum plays Danny’s mother, and additional cast members include Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz; Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger will guest star. Sullivan (Holland's character) is under investigation for his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City. Seyfried plays Rya Goodwin, a detective on the case. The Crowded Room: Tom Holland To Lead First Season of Apple TV Plus’ New Anthology Series.

Check The Tweet Here:

First look at Tom Holland in the anthology series ‘The Crowded Room’ from Apple TV+. Out June 9. pic.twitter.com/nAmjxgAo23 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)