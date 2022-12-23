Gauahar Khan recently announced pregnancy and now, as she is seen hosting the Filmfare Awards with Maniesh Paul, she spoke to TOI exclusively about embracing motherhood and how she reacts to trolls. She mentioned that she makes sure to stay mentally fit and burn some calories by being active in someway or the other. She also mentioned that mental peace is very important so she always stays happy and positive. Gauahar reacted to trolls saying that she does not care and ignores them. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Are Expecting First Child! Couple Shares the Good News Via Cute Video – WATCH.

