The wait is finally over. From the time Friends Reunion dates were announced, Indians were going berserk trying to figure out how they can watch it here. Now, we have the answer. People can watch the phenomenal special episode on May 27 on ZEE5. The global will stream it on HBO Max.

Check out ZEE5's Twitter post

Dear @MissMalini, We might have some news that will make you go “OH MY GOD” https://t.co/fC151fiou7 pic.twitter.com/7RTcV3P4fH — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May 23, 2021

