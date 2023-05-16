New mom Gauahar Khan has been enjoying her post-pregnancy phase ever since she gave birth to a baby boy. On the May 10, Gauahar became a mother and it seems she is extremely busy with her newborn. Taking to Instagram, the actress said that she didn't have the energy to be 'glammed up for my first post as a mother' and shared a no-make up selfie. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Blessed with Baby Boy (View Post)

Check Out The Picture and Post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

