The official music video of Shehnaaz Gill's latest song "Ghani Syaani" is finally out! Sung by MC Square and Shehnaaz, the love track starts off with a desert scene and later we get to see the two celebs romancing and dancing. The melody is catchy and sees Square dying at the end due to Gill's venomous pyaar. Have a look. Ghani Syaani: Shehnaaz Gill Collabs With MC Square for a Music Video (View Poster).

Watch "Ghani Syaani" Song:

