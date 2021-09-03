Rana Daggubati's much-awaited 2021 film, Haathi Mere Saathi has finally got a release date. As the Prabhu Solomon directorial will release directly on Zee Cinema and stream on Eros Now simultaneously on September 18. This means the action drama has skipped its theatrical release.

Witness the biggest battle to save the elephants. Watch #HaathiMereSaathi on 18th Sept, direct to TV release on @zeecinema and stream only on @ErosNow. Catch the trailer now.#HaathiMereSaathi #SaveTheHaathi pic.twitter.com/grltSBFkAK — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 3, 2021

