Madhurima Tuli's new music video titled "Hayaa" is out. Sung by Anurag Mohn, the love melody is high on hot scenes between Tuli and debutante Dipak Tewari. The track is already making quite a noise, thanks to the chemistry of the duo in it. Well, the lyrics of the soul-stirring song is penned by Shraddha Bhilave. Baarish Aayi Hai Song Out! Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Crackling Chemistry Is The Highlight Of This Romantic Music Video – WATCH.

Watch Video:

