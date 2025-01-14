Hina Khan recently expressed deep gratitude to the legendary Prahlad Kakar for his invaluable support on the EPIC ON thriller Griha Laxmi. She shared, "With the most stylish and suave @adman.madman. The way you Always Lift my Spirit, Boost My Confidence and Enrich My Heart in your Unique way, your own life’s experiences is very dear to me and will stay with me for the rest of my life." Hina continued, "Also, thank you for giving me Laxmi. Playing this role has been special for me in so many ways that words can't truly describe." Griha Laxmi, set in the intense world of Betalgadh, is a gripping drama starring Hina Khan as Laxmi, Rahul Dev as Tokas, Chunky Panday as Kazi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Vikram. ‘Griha Laxmi’ Teaser: Hina Khan’s Laxmi Is Ready To Defend Her Family and Empire in EPIC ON’s Gripping Thriller Co-Starring Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Watch Video).

Hina Khan With Prahlad Kakar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)