Himanshi Khurana rose to immense fame in the television industry with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She has been doing quite some music videos among other projects. Now, she took to social media to share that she is coming up with something exciting for her fans. After Himanshi Khurana, Beau Asim Riaz Also Posts a Cryptic Post Talking About Trust in a Relationship.

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)