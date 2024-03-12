Hina Khan Feels ‘Sad’ As Her First Roza Gets Difficult Due to Instagram Reels, Asks Fans ‘Has This Happened to You?’ (Watch Video)

It’s Ramadan, and Hina Khan is observing her first Roza, but something unexpected is happening. It's funny, but not in a good way! The Naagin 5 actress is fasting, but Instagram has become her biggest obstacle. She recently shared a hilarious video illustrating how Instagram reels only display food-related content when she is observing Roza, making her crave food even more. Hina shared this amusing yet relatable clip on her Instagram and wrote, "Kya aapke saath aisa hua hai?" Watch the video below!" Hina Khan Calls Her Debut Single 'Barsaat Aa Gayi' Surreal Experience.

Hina Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

