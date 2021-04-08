His Storyy Teaser is out. Produced by Ekta Kapoor the story is about after living a happily married life for over 20 years, Sakshi and Kunal's marriage comes crumbling down after a hidden truth which changes everything. His Storyy​ trailer will be out on April 12. It will start streaming from April 25 on ALTBalaji. The role of Sakshi and Kunal in the series are played by Priya Mani Raj and Satyadeep Mishra. The urban-relationship drama features actors like Nitin Bhatia, Rajiv Kumar, Charu Shankar and Parinitaa Seth in the supporting roles.

Watch the Teaser Below:

