While season two of House of the Dragon isn't out yet, the series is already nearing a green light for its third season according to reports. The season is reportedly already mapped out, however, the creative team behind the series is wavering around whether they should the end the series with season three or season four. House of the Dragon Season 2 to be 8-Episodes Long; The 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Likely to Premiere in Summer 2024 - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

Season 3 of ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ has been mapped out and a green light is reportedly near. The series’ creative team is wavering between ending the show in a third or fourth season. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/hEUsLUzGB0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2023

