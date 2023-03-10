Actor Suniel Shetty is back in action avatar in Amazon miniTV's upcoming thriller series HUNTER - Tootega Nahi Todega. No doubt the teaser looks interesting and it is jam-packed with action sequence. In the teaser, Suniel Shetty is seen diving into the Mumbai underworld as supercop ACP Vikram Sinha. The show also stars Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht alongside Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra. Suniel Shetty Gives It Back to Twitter User Who Mistakenly Tagged Him Instead of Ajay Devgn While Hating on Stars Endorsing Gutkha Ad.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

