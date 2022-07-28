Star Plus show Imlie is a superhit drama. The lead actress Sumbul Touqeer, with her innocent charm and fantastic acting skills has made her way into the hearts of the audience. She portrays a range of emotions through her character and sets the chemistry right with the Fahmaan Khan. Well, she is quite fun loving in real life too! Recently, her director suggested that she won’t be able to climb a tree in a saree and Sumbul took it up as a challenge. She posted a video on the same and we must say it is hilarious! Udti Ka Naam Rajjo: Sharanpreet Kaur to Join Harsh Chatrath and Itika Kabra in Star Plus'’ Popular Show (EXCLUSIVE).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

